Positives for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) as stock loss in recent trading

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) is 110.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $1.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARPO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01%.

At last check, trading at $1.30, the stock is 3.46% and 28.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 86.70% off its SMA200. ARPO registered 59.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1618 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7568.

The stock witnessed a 4.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 138.18%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 209.52% and -15.03% from its 52-week high.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) Analyst Forecasts

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.10% this year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO), with 9.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.32% while institutional investors hold 35.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.59M, and float is at 32.96M with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 27.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 5.19 million shares valued at $2.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.80% of the ARPO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.19 million shares valued at $0.66 million to account for 2.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.45 million shares representing 1.11% and valued at over $0.25 million, while Tekla Capital Management LLCC. holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $0.14 million.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -8.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -682.99% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.