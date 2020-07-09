Positives for The9 Limited (NCTY) as stock loss in recent trading

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) is -15.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $1.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The NCTY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $67.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.88% off the consensus price target high of $67.15 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.88% higher than the price target low of $67.15 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.75, the stock is -2.10% and 12.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -5.21% off its SMA200. NCTY registered -35.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7150 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7210.

The stock witnessed a 6.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.41%, and is -3.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.64% over the week and 17.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 115.59% and -44.49% from its 52-week high.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The9 Limited (NCTY) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The9 Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in The9 Limited (NCTY), with 10.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.70% while institutional investors hold 0.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.84M, and float is at 3.21M with Short Float at 0.64%. Institutions hold 0.19% of the Float.