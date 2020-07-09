PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Is Down -9.10% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is -9.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.12 and a high of $47.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHM stock was last observed hovering at around $35.27 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.91%.

At last check, trading at $34.36, the stock is -0.01% and 5.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -2.58% at the moment leaves the stock -4.00% off its SMA200. PHM registered 10.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.48.

The stock witnessed a -3.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.15%, and is 3.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has around 5245 employees, a market worth around $9.49B and $10.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.21 and Fwd P/E is 10.78. Distance from 52-week low is 100.70% and -27.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Analyst Forecasts

PulteGroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $2.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Top Institutional Holders

851 institutions hold shares in PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), with 8.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.17% while institutional investors hold 97.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 270.00M, and float is at 259.05M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 94.59% of the Float.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHLAGETER STEPHEN P, the company’s SVP Operations & Strategy. SEC filings show that SCHLAGETER STEPHEN P sold 18,549 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $26.13 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68148.0 shares.

PulteGroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Pulte Bill (Director) sold a total of 20,198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $40.21 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PHM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, Chadwick John J. (Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr) disposed off 13,231 shares at an average price of $46.70 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 71,383 shares of PulteGroup Inc. (PHM).

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) that is trading -6.73% down over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 6.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.32% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.