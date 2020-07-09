Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: RMED) is -60.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $3.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The RMED stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 57.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.43, the stock is -20.76% and -35.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -3.06% at the moment leaves the stock -64.80% off its SMA200. RMED registered -87.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5359 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1800.

The stock witnessed a -25.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.55%, and is -9.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.27% over the week and 9.89% over the month.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $16.09M and $6.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.04% and -88.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-171.40%).

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $550k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -74.50% in year-over-year returns.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED), with 6.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.27% while institutional investors hold 33.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.77M, and float is at 9.66M with Short Float at 22.35%. Institutions hold 18.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alethea Capital Management, LLC with over 0.53 million shares valued at $0.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.78% of the RMED Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Principal Financial Group, Inc. with 0.49 million shares valued at $0.53 million to account for 3.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.4 million shares representing 2.90% and valued at over $0.44 million, while Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. holds 1.52% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $0.23 million.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mejia Richard Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mejia Richard Jr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $29915.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88085.0 shares.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that ENQUIST WILLIAM R (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $0.47 per share for $23700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88085.0 shares of the RMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, McGuire Jonathan Will (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.46 for $4648.0. The insider now directly holds 135,000 shares of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED).