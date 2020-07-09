SITC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Now

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) is -46.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.60 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The SITC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.53 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -26.61% lower than the price target low of $5.75 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $7.28, the stock is -6.36% and 7.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -3.25% at the moment leaves the stock -32.11% off its SMA200. SITC registered -44.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.94.

The stock witnessed a -20.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.34%, and is -7.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 7.44% over the month.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has around 361 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $506.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.68 and Fwd P/E is 96.54. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.36% and -54.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SITE Centers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $100.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.80% in year-over-year returns.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Top Institutional Holders

343 institutions hold shares in SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), with 41.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.66% while institutional investors hold 107.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.73M, and float is at 151.26M with Short Float at 3.32%. Institutions hold 84.20% of the Float.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sweeney Dawn M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sweeney Dawn M. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $5.49 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23394.0 shares.

SITE Centers Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Lukes David R (President & CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $4.50 per share for $90000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the SITC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Fennerty Conor (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) acquired 11,000 shares at an average price of $4.58 for $50336.0. The insider now directly holds 59,650 shares of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC).