The decline in Radian Group Inc. (RDN) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is -44.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.53 and a high of $26.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The RDN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.06 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.85%.

At last check, trading at $13.21, the stock is -14.19% and -14.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -6.05% at the moment leaves the stock -35.43% off its SMA200. RDN registered -40.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.47.

The stock witnessed a -26.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.19%, and is -9.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.57 and Fwd P/E is 5.41. Profit margin for the company is 43.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.61% and -49.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radian Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $266.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Top Institutional Holders

401 institutions hold shares in Radian Group Inc. (RDN), with 580.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 100.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.16M, and float is at 189.43M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 100.44% of the Float.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Radian Group Inc. (RDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mumford Lisa, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mumford Lisa bought 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $15.45 per share for a total of $40170.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2695.0 shares.

Radian Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Hoffman Edward J (Sr. EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $23.90 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51648.0 shares of the RDN stock.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading -47.86% down over the past 12 months. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is -28.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.34% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.11.