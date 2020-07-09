The decline in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is 31.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.32 and a high of $10.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $9.79 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $9.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.92% off the consensus price target high of $10.81 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -28.4% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $9.63, the stock is 7.35% and 12.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 38.49% off its SMA200. SAND registered 78.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.23.

The stock witnessed a 18.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.06%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 489.50 and Fwd P/E is 122.37. Distance from 52-week low is 190.06% and -4.48% from its 52-week high.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), with 2.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.31% while institutional investors hold 52.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.05M, and float is at 187.55M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 51.50% of the Float.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -29.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.78% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.05.