The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is 78.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $136.00 and a high of $465.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTD stock was last observed hovering at around $462.49 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -12.28%.

At last check, trading at $450.21, the stock is 11.77% and 29.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 70.46% off its SMA200. TTD registered 91.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $369.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $285.75.

The stock witnessed a 29.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.71%, and is 13.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has around 1310 employees, a market worth around $20.64B and $700.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 181.80 and Fwd P/E is 120.28. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 231.04% and -3.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Analyst Forecasts

The Trade Desk Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $133.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Top Institutional Holders

530 institutions hold shares in The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), with 884.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.92% while institutional investors hold 80.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.50M, and float is at 40.33M with Short Float at 19.33%. Institutions hold 79.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.73 million shares valued at $719.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.12% of the TTD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 2.85 million shares valued at $549.65 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 2.76 million shares representing 6.76% and valued at over $533.4 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.73% of the shares totaling 1.94 million with a market value of $373.66 million.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Insider Activity

A total of 120 insider transactions have happened at The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WELLS DAVID B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WELLS DAVID B sold 2,840 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $400.00 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10617.0 shares.

The Trade Desk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Paley Eric B (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $364.69 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24000.0 shares of the TTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Yang Vivian (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 1,263 shares at an average price of $370.66 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 29,045 shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) that is trading -45.78% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.93% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.15.