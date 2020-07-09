These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is 65.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.84 and a high of $39.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BJ stock was last observed hovering at around $37.69 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.33% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -16.82% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $38.55, the stock is 7.15% and 16.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 46.79% off its SMA200. BJ registered 54.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.84.

The stock witnessed a 11.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.11%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has around 27231 employees, a market worth around $5.33B and $13.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.11 and Fwd P/E is 17.93. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.62% and -1.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $3.69B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.30% in year-over-year returns.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Top Institutional Holders

333 institutions hold shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ), with 2.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.10% while institutional investors hold 113.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.09M, and float is at 134.96M with Short Float at 9.37%. Institutions hold 110.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 19.39 million shares valued at $493.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.99% of the BJ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.5 million shares valued at $343.86 million to account for 9.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 13.05 million shares representing 9.42% and valued at over $332.45 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 6.50% of the shares totaling 9.01 million with a market value of $229.47 million.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sugrue Kristyn M., the company’s SVP, Treasurer. SEC filings show that Sugrue Kristyn M. sold 17,362 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $37.30 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46634.0 shares.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that Felice Laura L. (SVP, Controller) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $35.49 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90853.0 shares of the BJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, Sugrue Kristyn M. (SVP, Treasurer) disposed off 27,506 shares at an average price of $33.74 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 51,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ).