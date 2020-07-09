Things appear to be looking up for Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP)

Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) is -71.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $5.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHAP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.30 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.52, the stock is -29.50% and -15.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -37.62% off its SMA200. CHAP registered -90.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6971 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7591.

The stock witnessed a -59.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.37%, and is -21.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.65% over the week and 15.04% over the month.

Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $24.75M and $235.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 146.45% and -91.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.20%).

Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chaparral Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -48.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -73.50% in year-over-year returns.

Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP) Top Institutional Holders

88 institutions hold shares in Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP), with 2.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.38% while institutional investors hold 91.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.83M, and float is at 37.08M with Short Float at 13.85%. Institutions hold 86.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Strategic Value Partners, LLC with over 13.9 million shares valued at $6.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.93% of the CHAP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC with 4.1 million shares valued at $1.93 million to account for 8.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lord Abbett & Co which holds 2.89 million shares representing 6.22% and valued at over $1.36 million, while Paloma Partners Management Co holds 5.88% of the shares totaling 2.73 million with a market value of $1.28 million.

Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 5 times.