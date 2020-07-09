Things appear to be looking up for ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) is 10.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $5.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDXC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.77 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.22%.

At last check, trading at $4.99, the stock is 12.06% and 5.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 4.61% at the moment leaves the stock 25.53% off its SMA200. CDXC registered 6.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.19.

The stock witnessed a 3.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.54%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $292.64M and $50.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.60% and -13.97% from its 52-week high.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Analyst Forecasts

ChromaDex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $13.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.80% year-over-year.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC), with 25.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.59% while institutional investors hold 35.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.78M, and float is at 36.62M with Short Float at 6.06%. Institutions hold 20.86% of the Float.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -6.52% down over the past 12 months. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is 13.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.71% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.25.