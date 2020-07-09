This Indicator Is Supporting Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is -25.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $6.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The PACB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.82 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.11%.

At last check, trading at $3.93, the stock is 8.50% and 9.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -6.83% off its SMA200. PACB registered -36.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6585 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8129.

The stock witnessed a -2.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.04%, and is 10.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has around 404 employees, a market worth around $568.19M and $90.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.64% and -35.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-116.60%).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Analyst Forecasts

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $13.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.60% year-over-year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), with 6.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.33% while institutional investors hold 91.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.45M, and float is at 148.77M with Short Float at 10.80%. Institutions hold 87.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.83 million shares valued at $39.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.32% of the PACB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.47 million shares valued at $22.85 million to account for 4.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bellevue Group AG which holds 7.38 million shares representing 4.78% and valued at over $22.58 million, while Capital International Investors holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 6.8 million with a market value of $20.8 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Phillips James Michael, the company’s SVP, Research & Development. SEC filings show that Phillips James Michael sold 2,760 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $3.05 per share for a total of $8421.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Hunkapiller Michael (Chairman, CEO & President) sold a total of 166,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $4.50 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.87 million shares of the PACB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, Phillips James Michael (SVP, Research & Development) disposed off 5,050 shares at an average price of $4.48 for $22624.0. The insider now directly holds 251,980 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 30.22% up over the past 12 months. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is -1.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.92% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.41.