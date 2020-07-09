This Indicator Is Supporting V.F. Corporation (VFC)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is -39.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.07 and a high of $100.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The VFC stock was last observed hovering at around $60.68 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.43% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -19.96% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $58.78, the stock is -4.60% and -1.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock -21.98% off its SMA200. VFC registered -30.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.13.

The stock witnessed a -10.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.70%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) has around 48000 employees, a market worth around $23.26B and $10.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.04 and Fwd P/E is 24.41. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.43% and -41.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for V.F. Corporation (VFC) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

V.F. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67 with sales reaching $973.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -57.10% in year-over-year returns.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Top Institutional Holders

1,207 institutions hold shares in V.F. Corporation (VFC), with 28.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.31% while institutional investors hold 87.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 391.23M, and float is at 360.72M with Short Float at 2.11%. Institutions hold 81.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 79.43 million shares valued at $4.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 20.39% of the VFC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 30.52 million shares valued at $1.65 billion to account for 7.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.12 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $1.2 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.88% of the shares totaling 19.03 million with a market value of $1.03 billion.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at V.F. Corporation (VFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carucci Richard, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carucci Richard bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $60.51 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69774.0 shares.

V.F. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that MEAGHER LAURA C (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 10,055 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $69.32 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23474.0 shares of the VFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Dorer Benno O (Director) acquired 1,592 shares at an average price of $62.79 for $99954.0. The insider now directly holds 7,347 shares of V.F. Corporation (VFC).

V.F. Corporation (VFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) that is trading -33.82% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.5% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.