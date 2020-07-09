Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) is 91.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $1.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.59, the stock is 3.26% and 23.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 75.23% off its SMA200. TRVN registered 56.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9379.

The stock witnessed a 21.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 226.84%, and is 7.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.37% over the week and 9.16% over the month.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $178.15M and $0.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 244.57% and -16.80% from its 52-week high.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trevena Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4,738.70% year-over-year.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in Trevena Inc. (TRVN), with 3.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.06% while institutional investors hold 21.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.18M, and float is at 105.79M with Short Float at 5.22%. Institutions hold 20.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.92 million shares valued at $2.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.65% of the TRVN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 3.81 million shares valued at $2.16 million to account for 3.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.63 million shares representing 2.45% and valued at over $1.49 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.35% of the shares totaling 2.52 million with a market value of $1.43 million.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Trevena Inc. (TRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) that is trading 9.70% up over the past 12 months. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is -59.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.33% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.