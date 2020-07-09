Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Volatility At 1.90%, Should You Add A Position?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is -6.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.08 and a high of $188.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The UNP stock was last observed hovering at around $169.04 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -2.68% off its average median price target of $179.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.24% off the consensus price target high of $206.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -33.09% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $166.36, the stock is -1.21% and 0.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 0.42% off its SMA200. UNP registered -0.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $170.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $163.78.

The stock witnessed a -6.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.97%, and is -0.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has around 33872 employees, a market worth around $113.21B and $21.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.66 and Fwd P/E is 18.69. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.32% and -11.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Union Pacific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.52 with sales reaching $4.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.90% in year-over-year returns.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Top Institutional Holders

2,428 institutions hold shares in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), with 929.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 83.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 684.30M, and float is at 677.20M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 83.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 61.5 million shares valued at $8.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.06% of the UNP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.55 million shares valued at $6.57 billion to account for 6.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 30.28 million shares representing 4.46% and valued at over $4.27 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.58% of the shares totaling 24.3 million with a market value of $3.43 billion.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whited Elizabeth F, the company’s EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER. SEC filings show that Whited Elizabeth F sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $171.08 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67934.0 shares.

Union Pacific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that DeLaney William J III (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $138.20 per share for $2.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the UNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Vena Vincenzo J (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) acquired 3,206 shares at an average price of $155.92 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 3,206 shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP).

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kansas City Southern (KSU) that is trading 21.67% up over the past 12 months. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is 8.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.95% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.