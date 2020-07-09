WestRock Company (WRK) down -35.98% since start of the year

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is -35.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $44.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The WRK stock was last observed hovering at around $27.47 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.28% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.61% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -13.87% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $26.19, the stock is -6.37% and -6.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -4.66% at the moment leaves the stock -23.78% off its SMA200. WRK registered -26.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.47.

The stock witnessed a -16.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.08%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

WestRock Company (WRK) has around 51100 employees, a market worth around $6.99B and $18.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.35 and Fwd P/E is 12.98. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.81% and -41.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

WestRock Company (WRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WestRock Company (WRK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WestRock Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $4.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.50% in year-over-year returns.

WestRock Company (WRK) Top Institutional Holders

838 institutions hold shares in WestRock Company (WRK), with 3.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.51% while institutional investors hold 86.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 259.00M, and float is at 255.23M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 85.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.29 million shares valued at $856.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.69% of the WRK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 24.86 million shares valued at $702.54 million to account for 9.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 11.83 million shares representing 4.56% and valued at over $334.25 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 11.01 million with a market value of $311.21 million.

WestRock Company (WRK) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at WestRock Company (WRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nevels James E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nevels James E bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $27.02 per share for a total of $2702.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 900.0 shares.

WestRock Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Nevels James E (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $23.70 per share for $2370.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 800.0 shares of the WRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Nevels James E (Director) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $32.69 for $3269.0. The insider now directly holds 700 shares of WestRock Company (WRK).

WestRock Company (WRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading -21.01% down over the past 12 months. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is -3.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.33% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.