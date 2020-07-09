Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) – The 98.19% Upside Potential Remains

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) is 38.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The WWR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.92 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.19% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 98.19% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.71, the stock is 18.19% and 34.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -7.35% at the moment leaves the stock 24.14% off its SMA200. WWR registered -46.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 28.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2529 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8316.

The stock witnessed a 33.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 199.49%, and is 10.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.28% over the week and 13.18% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 982.16% and -70.75% from its 52-week high.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Analyst Forecasts

Westwater Resources Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.00% this year.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR), with 2.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 1.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.72M, and float is at 5.57M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 1.41% of the Float.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.