What should you know before buying stock in ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) is 17.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.21 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABIO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.69 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 4.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $6.68, the stock is -4.31% and 7.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 29.63% off its SMA200. ABIO registered -2.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.08.

The stock witnessed a -19.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.39%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 202.17% and -69.65% from its 52-week high.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ARCA biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO), with 9.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 13.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.59M, and float is at 1.18M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 13.28% of the Float.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.