What should you know before buying stock in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) is -35.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.72 and a high of $26.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The HWM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.33 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.39%.

At last check, trading at $14.94, the stock is -0.01% and 8.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -20.20% off its SMA200. HWM registered -22.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.98.

The stock witnessed a -13.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.59%, and is -3.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has around 41700 employees, a market worth around $6.67B and $13.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.19 and Fwd P/E is 14.83. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.28% and -43.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Analyst Forecasts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $1.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -63.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -69.90% in year-over-year returns.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Top Institutional Holders

639 institutions hold shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM), with 3.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 84.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 435.00M, and float is at 432.76M with Short Float at 2.15%. Institutions hold 84.21% of the Float.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times.