Which institution holds the most shares in Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) is -22.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $6.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The GORO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.31 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.55% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 36.15% higher than the price target low of $6.75 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $4.31, the stock is 11.23% and 8.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 2.24% off its SMA200. GORO registered 30.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9271 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2326.

The stock witnessed a 6.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.00%, and is 4.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $309.63M and $136.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 148.62 and Fwd P/E is 15.12. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.37% and -30.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Resource Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $21.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.80% in year-over-year returns.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Top Institutional Holders

129 institutions hold shares in Gold Resource Corporation (GORO), with 2.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.09% while institutional investors hold 45.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.03M, and float is at 67.75M with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 44.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.37 million shares valued at $12.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.23% of the GORO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.8 million shares valued at $10.46 million to account for 5.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Eck Associates Corporation which holds 3.39 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $9.32 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 2.42 million with a market value of $6.64 million.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONRAD BILL M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CONRAD BILL M sold 9,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $34846.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Gold Resource Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 23 that Perry Kimberly C (Director) bought a total of 9 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 23 and was made at $3.70 per share for $33.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20009.0 shares of the GORO stock.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 115.57% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.92% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.