Which institution holds the most shares in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV) is 4.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $1.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The GSV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.01%.

At last check, trading at $0.90, the stock is 19.80% and 25.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 29.11% off its SMA200. GSV registered -8.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7344 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6749.

The stock witnessed a 27.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.97%, and is 9.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 233.58% and -18.47% from its 52-week high.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.00% this year.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV), with 42.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.92% while institutional investors hold 41.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 284.38M, and float is at 242.92M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 35.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.81 million shares valued at $10.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.48% of the GSV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 13.26 million shares valued at $6.62 million to account for 4.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sprott Inc. which holds 7.36 million shares representing 2.64% and valued at over $3.67 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 1.96% of the shares totaling 5.45 million with a market value of $2.72 million.