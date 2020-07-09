Which Institutions Own Shares In CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)?

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) is -10.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $1.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTIC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 58.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.26, the stock is 3.82% and 12.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -10.92% at the moment leaves the stock 20.53% off its SMA200. CTIC registered 75.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1588 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1297.

The stock witnessed a 27.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.47%, and is 22.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.58% over the week and 8.44% over the month.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $101.93M and $2.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 104.03% and -34.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-123.40%).

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.70% this year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC), with 287.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 46.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.46M, and float is at 43.47M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 46.25% of the Float.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 49.57% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 29.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 52.38% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 99130.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.48.