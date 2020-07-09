Which Institutions Own Shares In The Unilever Group (UL)?

The Unilever Group (NYSE: UL) is -4.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.06 and a high of $64.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $54.59 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $58.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.1% off the consensus price target high of $63.17 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -24.88% lower than the price target low of $43.45 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $54.26, the stock is -2.83% and 0.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -3.28% off its SMA200. UL registered -13.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.57.

The stock witnessed a -3.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.08%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.08% over the week and 1.39% over the month.

The Unilever Group (UL) has around 149867 employees, a market worth around $138.01B and $58.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.66 and Fwd P/E is 18.82. Distance from 52-week low is 23.15% and -16.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

The Unilever Group (UL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Unilever Group (UL) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Unilever Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.70% this year.

The Unilever Group (UL) Top Institutional Holders

735 institutions hold shares in The Unilever Group (UL), with 26.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 7.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 1.13B with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 7.20% of the Float.

The Unilever Group (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading 1.89% up over the past 12 months. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 18.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.8% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.45.