Who are the Institutional Holders in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is -41.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.67 and a high of $40.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The BXMT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.82 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.91% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.88% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $21.15, the stock is -12.66% and -11.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock -31.91% off its SMA200. BXMT registered -39.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.63.

The stock witnessed a -25.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.49%, and is -9.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 16.25 and Fwd P/E is 10.00. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.93% and -47.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $97.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Top Institutional Holders

446 institutions hold shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.07% while institutional investors hold 61.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.62M, and float is at 133.83M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 60.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.18 million shares valued at $245.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.01% of the BXMT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.3 million shares valued at $210.33 million to account for 7.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackstone Group Inc. which holds 5.82 million shares representing 3.98% and valued at over $108.38 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.05% of the shares totaling 3.0 million with a market value of $55.79 million.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keenan Katharine A, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Keenan Katharine A sold 2,782 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $24.36 per share for a total of $67770.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72558.0 shares.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Ruffing Thomas C (Managing Director) sold a total of 126 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $28.80 per share for $3629.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29652.0 shares of the BXMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Marone Anthony F. JR (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 362 shares at an average price of $28.79 for $10422.0. The insider now directly holds 33,907 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -39.55% down over the past 12 months. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is -34.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.07% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.