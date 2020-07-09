Who is the Top Investor In China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC)?

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE: LFC) is -2.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.27 and a high of $14.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The LFC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.43 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.31% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 49.31% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $13.18, the stock is 23.44% and 28.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 13.31% off its SMA200. LFC registered 6.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.16.

The stock witnessed a 25.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.23%, and is 33.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) has around 103826 employees, a market worth around $120.50B and $104.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.21 and Fwd P/E is 12.55. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.31% and -10.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Life Insurance Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 411.50% this year.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC), with institutional investors hold 1.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.65B, and float is at 1.65B with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 1.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Northern Trust Corporation with over 3.1 million shares valued at $30.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.21% of the LFC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is LMR Partners LLP with 1.43 million shares valued at $13.93 million to account for 0.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.41 million shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $13.77 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 1.27 million with a market value of $12.4 million.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prudential plc (PUK) that is -17.45% lower over the past 12 months. CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is -13.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.0% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.82.