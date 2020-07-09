Who is the Top Investor In K12 Inc. (LRN)?

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is 68.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.06 and a high of $34.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The LRN stock was last observed hovering at around $34.38 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.2%.

At last check, trading at $34.58, the stock is 26.79% and 36.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 59.13% off its SMA200. LRN registered 13.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.61.

The stock witnessed a 22.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.78%, and is 26.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.87% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

K12 Inc. (LRN) has around 4550 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.85 and Fwd P/E is 44.48. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.61% and -0.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

K12 Inc. (LRN) Analyst Forecasts

K12 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $261.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

K12 Inc. (LRN) Top Institutional Holders

233 institutions hold shares in K12 Inc. (LRN), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.51% while institutional investors hold 97.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.54M, and float is at 38.02M with Short Float at 5.04%. Institutions hold 94.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.66 million shares valued at $69.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.93% of the LRN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.29 million shares valued at $62.1 million to account for 8.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.91 million shares representing 7.09% and valued at over $54.8 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 1.79 million with a market value of $33.68 million.

K12 Inc. (LRN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at K12 Inc. (LRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVIS NATHANIEL A, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that DAVIS NATHANIEL A sold 61,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $32.25 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30728.0 shares.

K12 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 02 that Mathis Vincent (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 1,921 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 02 and was made at $30.00 per share for $57630.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34207.0 shares of the LRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, DAVIS NATHANIEL A (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 64,539 shares at an average price of $28.26 for $1.82 million. The insider now directly holds 92,528 shares of K12 Inc. (LRN).

K12 Inc. (LRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is trading 51.75% up over the past 12 months. Graham Holdings Company (GHC) is -52.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.56% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.95.