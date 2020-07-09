Why Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is the topic of conversation today

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) is -19.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $7.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACER stock was last observed hovering at around $3.22 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.85% lower than the price target low of $3.52 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $3.55, the stock is 7.17% and 11.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 10.16% at the moment leaves the stock 7.83% off its SMA200. ACER registered -10.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3044 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2675.

The stock witnessed a 1.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.47%, and is -6.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 11.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 228.45% and -51.07% from its 52-week high.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.20% this year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER), with 2.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.64% while institutional investors hold 68.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.10M, and float is at 7.10M with Short Float at 8.15%. Institutions hold 51.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 0.99 million shares valued at $1.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.67% of the ACER Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.39 million shares valued at $0.78 million to account for 3.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.17 million shares representing 1.65% and valued at over $0.34 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.33% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.27 million.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) that is trading 191.39% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -3.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.88% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.55.