Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying ABB Ltd (ABB)?

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is 2.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.71 and a high of $25.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABB stock was last observed hovering at around $24.61 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $22.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.08% off the consensus price target high of $29.22 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -62.95% lower than the price target low of $14.87 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $24.23, the stock is 9.43% and 19.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 16.11% off its SMA200. ABB registered 31.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.80.

The stock witnessed a 12.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.80%, and is 9.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.14% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

ABB Ltd (ABB) has around 144400 employees, a market worth around $52.61B and $27.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.21 and Fwd P/E is 24.49. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.72% and -4.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

ABB Ltd (ABB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ABB Ltd (ABB) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ABB Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $5.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.50% in year-over-year returns.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Top Institutional Holders

398 institutions hold shares in ABB Ltd (ABB), with institutional investors hold 4.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.13B, and float is at 1.91B with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 4.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 13.38 million shares valued at $230.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.62% of the ABB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 6.09 million shares valued at $105.16 million to account for 0.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 5.52 million shares representing 0.25% and valued at over $95.33 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 5.2 million with a market value of $89.78 million.

ABB Ltd (ABB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -4.92% down over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is -17.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.18% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.42.