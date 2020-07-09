Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) is -65.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $4.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.54 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.08% off the consensus price target high of $2.40 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -39.81% lower than the price target low of $1.08 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.51, the stock is -9.44% and -2.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -44.32% off its SMA200. CPG registered -50.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6618 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1508.

The stock witnessed a -29.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.48%, and is -5.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.90% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 9.62. Distance from 52-week low is 196.20% and -68.77% from its 52-week high.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $658.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.00% in year-over-year returns.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), with 264.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 43.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 528.96M, and float is at 528.34M with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 43.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc with over 36.78 million shares valued at $28.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.95% of the CPG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.42 million shares valued at $12.63 million to account for 3.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lincluden Management Limited which holds 10.97 million shares representing 2.07% and valued at over $8.43 million, while Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 1.73% of the shares totaling 9.14 million with a market value of $7.03 million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): Who are the competitors?

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is -62.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.57% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.12.