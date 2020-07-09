Why has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) dropped -4.48% in last trading?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) is -15.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $3.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLBS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.09%.

At last check, trading at $2.03, the stock is 10.38% and 6.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -4.48% at the moment leaves the stock -12.46% off its SMA200. CLBS registered -20.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8668 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2571.

The stock witnessed a 7.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.77%, and is 19.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 92.86% and -44.37% from its 52-week high.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Analyst Forecasts

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.89% while institutional investors hold 23.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.62M, and float is at 10.19M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 20.84% of the Float.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vericel Corporation (VCEL) that is trading -22.60% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 58.48% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 66030.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.