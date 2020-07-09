Why Shares of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Are Going Crazy

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is -14.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.95 and a high of $31.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.37 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.4%.

At last check, trading at $22.97, the stock is -3.83% and -5.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -12.05% off its SMA200. ATUS registered -4.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.33.

The stock witnessed a -11.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.30%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $13.86B and $9.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 94.23 and Fwd P/E is 21.38. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.97% and -27.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Analyst Forecasts

Altice USA Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $2.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 712.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Top Institutional Holders

511 institutions hold shares in Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), with 132.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.30% while institutional investors hold 115.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 621.41M, and float is at 108.90M with Short Float at 28.78%. Institutions hold 90.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Veritas Asset Management LLP with over 29.46 million shares valued at $656.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.96% of the ATUS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.88 million shares valued at $643.84 million to account for 4.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Soroban Capital Partners LP which holds 26.0 million shares representing 4.38% and valued at over $579.54 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.42% of the shares totaling 14.39 million with a market value of $320.81 million.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Next Alt S.a.r.l., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Next Alt S.a.r.l. sold 385,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $24.22 per share for a total of $9.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18.17 million shares.

Altice USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Next Alt S.a.r.l. (Director) sold a total of 17,912,626 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $23.70 per share for $424.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the ATUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 19, Next Alt S.a.r.l. (Director) disposed off 500,000 shares at an average price of $24.23 for $12.12 million. The insider now directly holds 18,558,426 shares of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS).