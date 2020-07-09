Why Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Are Going Crazy

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is -67.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $6.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The ETM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.57% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -38.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.38, the stock is -16.82% and -11.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -8.00% at the moment leaves the stock -54.76% off its SMA200. ETM registered -75.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7615 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5772.

The stock witnessed a -38.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.96%, and is 8.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.41% over the week and 10.54% over the month.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) has around 4144 employees, a market worth around $189.54M and $1.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.94. Profit margin for the company is -29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.00% and -77.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entercom Communications Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $225.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.70% in year-over-year returns.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Top Institutional Holders

233 institutions hold shares in Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM), with 19.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.88% while institutional investors hold 86.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.89M, and float is at 114.18M with Short Float at 8.98%. Institutions hold 74.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 12.84 million shares valued at $21.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.58% of the ETM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.89 million shares valued at $18.62 million to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.02 million shares representing 6.73% and valued at over $15.43 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 5.48% of the shares totaling 7.34 million with a market value of $12.56 million.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FIELD JOSEPH M, the company’s Chairman Emeritus. SEC filings show that FIELD JOSEPH M bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $1.43 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.15 million shares.

Entercom Communications Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that FIELD JOSEPH M (Chairman Emeritus) bought a total of 576,092 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $1.35 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.95 million shares of the ETM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, FIELD JOSEPH M (Chairman Emeritus) acquired 423,908 shares at an average price of $1.22 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 14,375,244 shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM).

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading -55.95% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.73% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.03.