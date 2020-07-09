Why should you buy stock in JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK)?

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is -21.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The JAKK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.81 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.18% off the consensus price target high of $1.10 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -58.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.79, the stock is -5.07% and 9.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 1.81% off its SMA200. JAKK registered 7.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7310.

The stock witnessed a 1.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 132.28%, and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.61% over the week and 23.70% over the month.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) has around 477 employees, a market worth around $27.51M and $594.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.33% and -45.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $79.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.50% in year-over-year returns.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK), with 12.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.71% while institutional investors hold 65.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.21M, and float is at 21.42M with Short Float at 10.32%. Institutions hold 38.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.18 million shares valued at $0.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.12% of the JAKK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Axar Capital Manasgement L.P. with 1.14 million shares valued at $0.4 million to account for 3.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Benefit Street Partners, LLC which holds 1.12 million shares representing 3.15% and valued at over $0.39 million, while Staley Capital Advisers, Inc. holds 2.66% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $0.33 million.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading -32.30% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.45% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.34.