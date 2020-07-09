Why Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is the topic of conversation today

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is -53.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.00 and a high of $39.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The THC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.73 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.1%.

At last check, trading at $16.63, the stock is -14.22% and -17.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -6.23% at the moment leaves the stock -35.61% off its SMA200. THC registered -4.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.57.

The stock witnessed a -31.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.24%, and is -2.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has around 88608 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $18.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.03. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.25% and -57.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Analyst Forecasts

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.99 with sales reaching $3.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -326.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.40% in year-over-year returns.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Top Institutional Holders

352 institutions hold shares in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), with 1.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.63% while institutional investors hold 100.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.35M, and float is at 102.90M with Short Float at 8.44%. Institutions hold 98.66% of the Float.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fitzgerald Meghan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fitzgerald Meghan bought 6,153 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $13.02 per share for a total of $80112.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24882.0 shares.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Sutaria Saumya (President & COO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $17.28 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49413.0 shares of the THC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Arbour Paola M (EVP, Chief Information Officer) acquired 2,560 shares at an average price of $14.79 for $37862.0. The insider now directly holds 6,726 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading -8.23% down over the past 12 months. MEDNAX Inc. (MD) is -28.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.61% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.92.