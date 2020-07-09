Why WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) is -41.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.52 and a high of $61.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The WCC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.60 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.25% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -28.33% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $34.65, the stock is -4.17% and 6.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -16.61% off its SMA200. WCC registered -29.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.08.

The stock witnessed a -14.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.98%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $8.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.86 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.38% and -43.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WESCO International Inc. (WCC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WESCO International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $1.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Top Institutional Holders

335 institutions hold shares in WESCO International Inc. (WCC), with 316.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 104.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.84M, and float is at 40.88M with Short Float at 10.20%. Institutions hold 103.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.18 million shares valued at $95.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.98% of the WCC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.41 million shares valued at $77.99 million to account for 8.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.51 million shares representing 5.99% and valued at over $57.3 million, while Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 2.13 million with a market value of $48.78 million.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at WESCO International Inc. (WCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 25 times.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is trading 15.78% up over the past 12 months. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) is 0.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.51% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.9.