Will Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) is 74.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.54 and a high of $33.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.93 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.55% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -27.74% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $29.38, the stock is 7.00% and 15.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 5.19% at the moment leaves the stock 46.64% off its SMA200. SPT registered a gain of 57.09% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.19.

The stock witnessed a -10.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.13%, and is 3.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 6.58% over the month.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has around 623 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $109.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.75% and -12.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.00%).

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprout Social Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $31.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.70% year-over-year.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Sprout Social Inc. (SPT), with 9.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.08% while institutional investors hold 100.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.06M, and float is at 35.52M with Short Float at 7.72%. Institutions hold 82.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 10.38 million shares valued at $165.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.68% of the SPT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 9.05 million shares valued at $144.38 million to account for 22.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenspring Associates, LLC which holds 3.02 million shares representing 7.48% and valued at over $48.27 million, while Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $20.51 million.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Del Preto Joseph, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Del Preto Joseph sold 2,115 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $27.62 per share for a total of $58416.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Sprout Social Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 02 that Gilpin Jamie Cannon (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 1,278 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 02 and was made at $27.62 per share for $35298.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $28.45 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT).