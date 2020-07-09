Will The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is -44.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.52 and a high of $45.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAKE stock was last observed hovering at around $21.45 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.97% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -48.43% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $20.78, the stock is -9.21% and -6.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock -35.11% off its SMA200. CAKE registered -50.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.62.

The stock witnessed a -28.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.27%, and is -6.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has around 46250 employees, a market worth around $983.70M and $2.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.95. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.11% and -54.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.1 with sales reaching $300.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.10% in year-over-year returns.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Top Institutional Holders

344 institutions hold shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), with 3.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.06% while institutional investors hold 109.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.77M, and float is at 42.23M with Short Float at 32.41%. Institutions hold 101.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.92 million shares valued at $83.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.81% of the CAKE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.03 million shares valued at $68.87 million to account for 8.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 3.1 million shares representing 6.82% and valued at over $52.92 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.97% of the shares totaling 2.71 million with a market value of $46.34 million.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ames Edie A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ames Edie A bought 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $30.45 per share for a total of $39586.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5940.0 shares.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE (Director) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $34.90 per share for $27920.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13122.0 shares of the CAKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Ames Edie A (Director) acquired 760 shares at an average price of $43.25 for $32872.0. The insider now directly holds 4,640 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 49.49% up over the past 12 months. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is -42.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.86% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.09.