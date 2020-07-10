A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is 71.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.34 and a high of $10.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.35 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $10.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.56 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -51.24% lower than the price target low of $6.83 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $10.33, the stock is 18.42% and 23.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 60.30% off its SMA200. AGI registered 64.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.88.

The stock witnessed a 32.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.23%, and is 10.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $4.05B and $703.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.88 and Fwd P/E is 47.05. Distance from 52-week low is 209.28% and -2.27% from its 52-week high.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $147.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 650.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.80% in year-over-year returns.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Top Institutional Holders

288 institutions hold shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 82.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 391.25M, and float is at 389.04M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 81.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 41.74 million shares valued at $208.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.67% of the AGI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 13.2 million shares valued at $66.01 million to account for 3.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.59 million shares representing 2.96% and valued at over $57.93 million, while Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd holds 2.88% of the shares totaling 11.29 million with a market value of $56.43 million.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 20.30% up over the past 12 months. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is 112.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.16% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.05.