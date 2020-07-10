A peek at Evolus Inc. (EOLS): Who has invested in It?

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) is -75.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $20.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The EOLS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.03 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.0% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $3.15, the stock is -38.00% and -33.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 3.92% at the moment leaves the stock -65.52% off its SMA200. EOLS registered -80.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.0779 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.6705.

The stock witnessed a -48.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.30%, and is -43.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.48% over the week and 10.53% over the month.

Evolus Inc. (EOLS) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $100.69M and $45.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.96% and -84.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.10%).

Evolus Inc. (EOLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolus Inc. (EOLS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $1.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 280.00% in year-over-year returns.

Evolus Inc. (EOLS) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in Evolus Inc. (EOLS), with 11.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.22% while institutional investors hold 63.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.72M, and float is at 22.31M with Short Float at 22.41%. Institutions hold 42.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 3.29 million shares valued at $13.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.77% of the EOLS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.64 million shares valued at $6.82 million to account for 4.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MFN Partners Management, LP which holds 1.42 million shares representing 4.21% and valued at over $5.89 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $4.58 million.

Evolus Inc. (EOLS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Evolus Inc. (EOLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Avelar Rui. SEC filings show that Avelar Rui sold 39,442 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $10.71 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70802.0 shares.