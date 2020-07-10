Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is -42.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.41 and a high of $19.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The ANF stock was last observed hovering at around $9.90 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.06% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -23.12% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $9.85, the stock is -8.36% and -12.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -29.23% off its SMA200. ANF registered -42.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.79.

The stock witnessed a -24.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.69%, and is -6.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $603.90M and $3.37B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.65. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.91% and -48.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.81 with sales reaching $652.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.90% year-over-year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.14% while institutional investors hold 110.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.54M, and float is at 61.01M with Short Float at 13.59%. Institutions hold 108.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.57 million shares valued at $86.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.53% of the ANF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.97 million shares valued at $63.36 million to account for 11.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.23 million shares representing 8.49% and valued at over $47.53 million, while Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds 6.65% of the shares totaling 4.1 million with a market value of $37.25 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Horowitz Fran, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Horowitz Fran bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $10.46 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that ANDERSON KERRII B (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $10.17 per share for $20340.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14548.0 shares of the ANF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Lipesky Scott D. (SVP and CFO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $11.00 for $22000.0. The insider now directly holds 12,132 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading -17.43% down over the past 12 months. Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) is -23.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.37% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.