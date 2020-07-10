Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) makes 3.56% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX: AXU) is 0.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $2.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.33 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.67% higher than the price target low of $2.39 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.35, the stock is 10.46% and 13.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 29.42% off its SMA200. AXU registered 119.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1597 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8136.

The stock witnessed a 11.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.90%, and is 3.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.32% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $287.62M and $16.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.94. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.85% and -16.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alexco Resource Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -79.00% year-over-year.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Top Institutional Holders

64 institutions hold shares in Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU), with 4.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.93% while institutional investors hold 20.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.14M, and float is at 119.58M with Short Float at 5.53%. Institutions hold 19.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 7.07 million shares valued at $8.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.66% of the AXU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 1.9 million shares valued at $2.31 million to account for 1.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ETF Managers Group, LLC which holds 1.58 million shares representing 1.26% and valued at over $1.93 million, while Pathstone Family Office, Llc holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 0.69 million with a market value of $0.84 million.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 117.82% up over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is 33.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.1% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.41.