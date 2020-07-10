Analysts suggest MannKind Corporation (MNKD) could spike 54.75% in a year

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) is 40.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $2.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNKD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.81 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.6% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.81, the stock is 1.23% and 18.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 33.68% off its SMA200. MNKD registered 58.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6479 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3899.

The stock witnessed a 25.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.73%, and is 7.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 10.66% over the month.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has around 233 employees, a market worth around $364.23M and $61.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.25% and -27.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (57.40%).

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MannKind Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $14.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.60% in year-over-year returns.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Top Institutional Holders

168 institutions hold shares in MannKind Corporation (MNKD), with 10.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.09% while institutional investors hold 29.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 212.47M, and float is at 202.06M with Short Float at 14.47%. Institutions hold 28.30% of the Float.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at MannKind Corporation (MNKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Castagna Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Castagna Michael bought 10,363 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $1.41 per share for a total of $14638.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

MannKind Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Castagna Michael (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $1.49 per share for $44700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the MNKD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, Castagna Michael (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 68 shares at an average price of $1.41 for $96.0. The insider now directly holds 68 shares of MannKind Corporation (MNKD).

MannKind Corporation (MNKD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 45.33% up over the past 12 months. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is 30.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.62% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 33.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.66.