Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV)?

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is -18.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $4.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.49 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 57.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.50, the stock is -4.99% and -1.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -21.00% off its SMA200. NBEV registered -64.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5997 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6476.

The stock witnessed a -17.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.14%, and is -2.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) has around 934 employees, a market worth around $140.76M and $259.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.40% and -65.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.50%).

New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Age Beverages Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $65.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -345.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) Top Institutional Holders

118 institutions hold shares in New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV), with 11.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.95% while institutional investors hold 23.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.37M, and float is at 82.46M with Short Float at 13.11%. Institutions hold 20.32% of the Float.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kapteyn Reginald, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kapteyn Reginald sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $25650.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

New Age Beverages Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that HAAS TIMOTHY J (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $1.92 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the NBEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 15, Willis Brent D (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $2.73 for $68250.0. The insider now directly holds 1,479,367 shares of New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV).