Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) is -67.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $1.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $0.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.18% off the consensus price target high of $0.85 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -72.41% lower than the price target low of $0.29 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.50, the stock is 1.57% and 20.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 5.15% at the moment leaves the stock -41.40% off its SMA200. BTE registered -67.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4706 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6689.

The stock witnessed a -25.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.38%, and is -6.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.32% over the week and 9.98% over the month.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $262.51M and $1.03B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 162.11% and -72.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baytex Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $190.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.40% in year-over-year returns.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Top Institutional Holders

145 institutions hold shares in Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE), with 15.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.83% while institutional investors hold 28.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 559.80M, and float is at 546.72M with Short Float at 2.84%. Institutions hold 28.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 21.57 million shares valued at $5.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.85% of the BTE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 18.96 million shares valued at $4.43 million to account for 3.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 16.01 million shares representing 2.86% and valued at over $3.74 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 15.98 million with a market value of $3.73 million.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading -71.15% down over the past 12 months. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is -56.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.4% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.