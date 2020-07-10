Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CAH Stock Is Going Next

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is -3.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.05 and a high of $60.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAH stock was last observed hovering at around $48.88 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.16%.

At last check, trading at $49.04, the stock is -6.09% and -6.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -4.90% off its SMA200. CAH registered 2.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.66.

The stock witnessed a -15.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.05%, and is -5.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has around 49500 employees, a market worth around $14.24B and $153.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.83. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.58% and -19.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Analyst Forecasts

Cardinal Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $36.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 308.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Top Institutional Holders

1,026 institutions hold shares in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH), with 452.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 91.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 292.00M, and float is at 291.52M with Short Float at 1.41%. Institutions hold 91.51% of the Float.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -20.53% down over the past 12 months. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is 9.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.91% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.