CAT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Now

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is -14.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.50 and a high of $150.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAT stock was last observed hovering at around $125.73 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.91% off the consensus price target high of $198.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -33.58% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $126.90, the stock is 0.76% and 5.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -1.31% off its SMA200. CAT registered -5.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $124.38.

The stock witnessed a -6.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.31%, and is -0.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has around 102300 employees, a market worth around $67.16B and $50.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.34 and Fwd P/E is 17.58. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.03% and -15.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caterpillar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $9.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.60% in year-over-year returns.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Top Institutional Holders

2,022 institutions hold shares in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 70.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 546.80M, and float is at 540.23M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 70.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 50.13 million shares valued at $5.82 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.26% of the CAT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 44.52 million shares valued at $5.17 billion to account for 8.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 34.84 million shares representing 6.44% and valued at over $4.04 billion, while State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 3.54% of the shares totaling 19.19 million with a market value of $2.23 billion.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marvel Gary Michael, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Marvel Gary Michael sold 589 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $137.83 per share for a total of $81182.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Caterpillar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Johnson Denise C (Group President) sold a total of 936 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $146.74 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Johnson Denise C (Group President) disposed off 4,172 shares at an average price of $146.67 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 7,322 shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) that is trading 38.71% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.17% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.19.