Check out this: Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is on the verge of a huge rally

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is -56.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.55 and a high of $31.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The HA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.82 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.74% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -64.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $13.16, the stock is -10.42% and -9.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -39.61% off its SMA200. HA registered -52.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.50.

The stock witnessed a -34.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.36%, and is -6.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 7.96% over the month.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has around 7492 employees, a market worth around $589.08M and $2.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.48. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.30% and -58.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.33 with sales reaching $61.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -91.40% in year-over-year returns.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Top Institutional Holders

269 institutions hold shares in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA), with 905.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.97% while institutional investors hold 97.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.97M, and float is at 44.97M with Short Float at 9.52%. Institutions hold 95.13% of the Float.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SWELBAR WILLIAM S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SWELBAR WILLIAM S sold 1,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $25.30 per share for a total of $30430.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19563.0 shares.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -56.87% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -39.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.57% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.26.