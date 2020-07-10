CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) is 54.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.69 and a high of $69.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLGX stock was last observed hovering at around $67.54 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.95% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -40.71% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $67.54, the stock is 16.85% and 33.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 51.74% off its SMA200. CLGX registered 55.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.33.

The stock witnessed a 34.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.48%, and is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $5.36B and $1.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.09 and Fwd P/E is 22.77. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.55% and -2.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoreLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $450.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) Top Institutional Holders

339 institutions hold shares in CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.55% while institutional investors hold 95.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.03M, and float is at 78.19M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 93.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.38 million shares valued at $408.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.84% of the CLGX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.75 million shares valued at $236.58 million to account for 9.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.82 million shares representing 8.59% and valued at over $208.42 million, while Harris Associates L.P. holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 4.38 million with a market value of $133.72 million.

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DORMAN JOHN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DORMAN JOHN C sold 3,190 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $51.05 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18118.0 shares.

CoreLogic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that WIDENER MARY LEE (Director) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $45.66 per share for $13698.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9653.0 shares of the CLGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, BALAS JAMES L (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $42.77 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 92,851 shares of CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX).

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is trading 47.31% up over the past 12 months. RealPage Inc. (RP) is 4.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.52% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.