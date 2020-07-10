Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) Volatility At 1.51%, Should You Add A Position?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE: DHY) is -20.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $2.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01%.

At last check, trading at $1.99, the stock is -0.11% and 2.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -11.10% off its SMA200. DHY registered -20.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9876 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1071.

The stock witnessed a -1.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.92%, and is 1.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.36. Distance from 52-week low is 55.47% and -23.17% from its 52-week high.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) Analyst Forecasts

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY), with 192.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 19.83% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 19.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Saba Capital Management, L.p. with over 2.0 million shares valued at $3.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.93% of the DHY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 1.46 million shares valued at $2.67 million to account for 1.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wolverine Asset Management, LLC which holds 0.66 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $1.2 million, while SIT Investment Associates Inc holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $1.19 million.