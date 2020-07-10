Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 82.82% Upside

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) is 102.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.60 and a high of $34.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The DADA stock was last observed hovering at around $32.42 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.29% off its average median price target of $146.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.82% off the consensus price target high of $181.19 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 77.41% higher than the price target low of $137.83 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $31.13, the stock is 39.11% and 45.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -3.98% at the moment leaves the stock 45.96% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.33.

The stock witnessed a 102.12% gain in the last 1 month and is 40.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.56% over the week and 12.60% over the month.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has around 2149 employees, a market worth around $6.39B and $519.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 113.21% and -10.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.20%).

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dada Nexus Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.22.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 431.40% year-over-year.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.11M, and float is at 20.08M with Short Float at 5.98%.